Luxury Travel Market Increasing Demand of Key Players: Zicasso, Black Tomato, Backroads, Lindblad Expeditions, Exodus travels

Luxury travel refers to delivery of superior services and products in a unique and engaging way, to travelers travelling for family trips, or solo trips. Within the travel industry, luxury travel market is one of the fastest growing markets globally. Luxury travel aims to provide unique and exceptional travelling experience to travelers. Through luxury travelling, people often try to discover new destinations apart from the standard vacation packages. Travelers are more interested to explore lesser known exotic destinations so as to learn and absorb the local culture and have a whole new life experience. People spend large sum of money on luxury travel to avail highest level of comfort and exclusive services. Private jet planes and yachts spas, special customized menus, private island rentals are some of the popular services offered by the market players operating in the luxury travel market. Europe and Caribbean are the most preferred destinations for luxury travel.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Luxury Travel market including: TUI Group, Zicasso, Inc., Black Tomato, Backroads, Lindblad Expeditions, Exodus travels

Growing inclination of people towards unique and exotic holiday experiences supported by the rising disposable income, the surging middle and upper middle class population and the increasing need of people to spend more time with family due to hectic lifestyles are some of the factors that propel the growth of luxury travel market. To have valuable experiences, people opt for unique holidays abroad, cruising, and adventure trips. Fluctuating economies in many regions act as a threat for the growth of luxury travel market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Luxury Travel market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Luxury Travel market segments and regions.

Luxury Travel Market Types of tours:

Customized & Private Vacations

Adventure & Safari

Cruise

Yachting & Ship Expedition

Rail Journey

Small Group Journey

Celebration & Special Events

Culinary Travel & Shopping

Luxury Travel Market, Age Group

Millennial

Generation X

Baby boomers

Silver hair

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Luxury Travel industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD LUXURY TRAVEL MARKET, BY TYPES OF TOUR

CHAPTER 5 WORLD LUXURY TRAVEL MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

CHAPTER 6 LUXURY TRAVEL MARKET, BY TYPES OF TRAVELER

CHAPTER 7 LUXURY TRAVEL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

