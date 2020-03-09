Luxury Safari Tourism Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2025 – Gamewatchers Safaris, Scott Dunn

In 2018, the global Luxury Safari Tourism market size was 1151.3 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1973.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study, Wilderness, TUI Group, &Beyond, Thomas Cook Group, Abercrombie & Kent Ltd, Micato Safaris, Singita, Cox & Kings Ltd, Great Plains, Gamewatchers Safaris, Scott Dunn, Backroads, Rothschild Safaris, Butterfield & Robinson, Travcoa, Zicasso.

Get Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/sample-request/global-luxury-safari-tourism-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?utm_source=ny&utm_medium=50

For this report, we undertook primary and secondary research in association with Tourism Economics, Amadeus Travel Intelligence, Connections Events, The Telegraph and various industry experts. Approaches include: analysing tourism Economics estimations of the number of outbound luxury trips from each region between 2014 and the present (using an arrival definition), and projected growth patterns until 2025. To compare the growth in overall travel with the growth in luxury travel, luxury traveller were defined as those with an annual household income of more than $350,000, and bookings arrivals order costs more than $3000 per person made by these traveller were deemed as luxury trips. Luxury travel today is defined less by thread count and Michelin stars and more by access to the people, places and experiences that represent all that is authentic about a destination. There’s no denying that comfort factors still apply and high standards of accommodation and dining will always feature on the luxury traveller’s wish list. However, today’s luxury traveller seeks more depth of understanding and immersion into local culture than ever before. People don’t just want to see – they want to participate. The sales process is also critical and whilst the online proposition can be an asset in terms of booking more simple arrangements, clients looking for luxury experiential travel require a deep level of sophisticated knowledge and confidence during the sales process.

Avail Exclusive Discount on this: (FLAT 10% OFF)

https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/check-discount/global-luxury-safari-tourism-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?utm_source=ny&utm_medium=50

The Adventure Travel segment accounted for about 71.12% of the overall Luxury Safari Tourism market revenue, by tour type in 2018, as this is identified as the most popular vacation option among young and middle age group travelers. In addition, Personalized Vacations aimed at Safari, would witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. An increasing number of Luxury Safari Tourismers are indulging in these tours as they enable these travelers to experience the finest local delicacies and also buy some of the most exquisite handicrafts. These trips are getting popular among travelers of all age groups, especially the millennials (21 – 30 years).

Millennial segment is projected to hold the highest market share in the overall Luxury Safari Tourism market, by age group, as they have been identified as the highest travel spenders. However, it has been identified that only 5-10% marketing is targeted at this traveler segment. Luxury Safari Tourism market has a huge growth potential and would see immense demand from the emerging markets. Exposure to social media, growing disposable income and easy visa availability are some of the factors which are propelling the growth of the market. Nowadays, Luxury Safari Tourismers are seeking unique traveling experience, thus opting for exotic and unexplored destinations.

This report focuses on the global Luxury Safari Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Safari Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Adventure Travel

Personalized Vacations

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

About Us:

Reports and Markets is not just another company in this domain but is a part of a veteran group called Algoro Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. It offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for a wide range of sectors both for the government and private agencies all across the world. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis. Our database contains a variety of industry verticals that include: Food Beverage, Automotive, Chemicals and Energy, IT & Telecom, Consumer, Healthcare, and many more. Each and every report goes through the appropriate research methodology, Checked from the professionals and analysts.

Contact Us:

Sanjay Jain

Manager – Partner Relations & International Marketing

www.reportsandmarkets.com

Ph: +1-352-353-0818 (US)