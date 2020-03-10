Luxury Resale Market Current and Upcoming Trends in 2020 – 2022 | Top Key Players The RealReal, Inc., Vestiaire Collective, Poshmark Inc., ThredUp, Inc.

Global Luxury Resale Industry – A Global Market Overview (2018-2022) (Avail A 10% Off)

The latest report titled “Global Luxury Resale Market Research Report 2018-2022” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Luxury Resale Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Purchase This Report ($800 only) at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02061084158?mode=su?Mode=69

Top Key Players -The RealReal, Inc., Vestiaire Collective, Poshmark Inc., and ThredUp, Inc.

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global Luxury Resale Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2018-2022), provides an in depth analysis of the global luxury resale market by value, by product, by channel, by region, etc. The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global luxury resale market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Historically, the global luxury resale market has been fragmented and dominated by small local boutiques with little consumer reach. However, the growing online luxury resale sites have completely changed the luxury resale market and the market move towards consolidation.

Regional Coverage

North America

Rest of the World

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02061084158/global-luxury-resale-market-size-trends-and-forecasts-2018-2022/inquiry?Mode=69

Executive Summary

Luxury resale refers to the buying and selling of the previously-owned luxury goods. In the past few years, the sale of the pre-owned luxury goods have been increasingly very rapidly and the stigma associated with the consumption of the second-hand luxury has been disappearing. In contrast with the new luxury, pre-owned luxury is usually less expensive and have some traces of wear-and-tear. It has also been suggested that the buyers of the second-hand luxury are not necessarily poor, in fact they are either value-conscious consumers or fashion-conscious consumers.

The benefits of buying and selling of second-hand luxury goods are: money saving, saving of environment, supporting local business, discovering new brands and buying something new. The luxury resale market can be segmented on the basis of channel and type.

The global luxury resale market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2014-2017 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously. The luxury resale market is expected to increase due to growing millennial population, increasing middle class population and spending, soaring urban population, escalating internet users, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as lack of trust in buying second-hand luxury, e-commerce fraud, lack of awareness, etc..

Browse the Full report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02061084158/global-luxury-resale-market-size-trends-and-forecasts-2018-2022?Mode=69

Influence of the Luxury Resale Market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Luxury Resale Market.

-Luxury Resale Market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Luxury Resale Market -leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Luxury Resale Market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Luxury Resale Market -particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Luxury Resale Market.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]