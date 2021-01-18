Luxury Packaging Market to Represent Significant Revenue Growth by 2026 | Top Players- PRESTIGE PACKING INDUSTRY; Crown; GPA Global; Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd.; others

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Luxury Packaging Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include HH Deluxe Packaging; PRESTIGE PACKING INDUSTRY; Crown; GPA Global; Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd.; Ardagh Group S.A.; O-I; Design Packaging, Inc.; Ekol Ofset; DS Smith; Elegant Packaging and McLaren Packaging Ltd.

Global Luxury Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

By Material (Glass, Metal, Wood, Plastic, Paperboard, Others), Type (Folders, Cartons, Rigid Boxes, Bags, Slipcases, Others),



Application (Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Confectionary, Others)

Unique structure of the report

Global Luxury Packaging Market is expected to grow with a conservative CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in overall expenses on personal care and cosmetics product which is one of the major applications for luxury packaging methods.

Luxury packaging is a method that is utilised for increasing the aesthetic appeal of the product and signify the brand appeal, helping the producer of the product to significantly increase the chances of their products standing out. These packaging methods are more often used for increasing the product and brand value rather than protection of the package.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Innovations in packaging methods resulting in sustainable luxury packaging methods and products; this factor is expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

Increasing growth of retail products and their penetration in the market increasing the demand for luxury packaging method

Reluctance of consumers and marketers to utilise heavy-weight and bulky packaging products and materials; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In September 2018, GPA Global announced that they have acquired Lucas Luxury Packaging. This acquisition will help both the organisations expand their business capabilities due to the different expertise of products and solutions they offer.

In September 2018, O-I announced the launch of “O-I:EXPRESSIONS”, an innovative 3D platform for the designing changes and customization to the packaging systems at the late stage or end stages.

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Luxury Packaging Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 Luxury Packaging Market Segment & Geographic Analysis

4.1 By Type [2013-2026]

4.2 By Application [2013-2026]

4.3 By Region [2013-2026]

5 Luxury Packaging Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Luxury Packaging Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

