Luxury Packaging Market Future Trends To 2026 : Amcor, DS Smith, MW Luxury, Crown Holdings, Inc., and Ardagh Group

The Report on the Luxury Packaging market offers explain knowledge on the market parts like dominating players, Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa), Materials Covered (Metal, Wood, Paperboard, Glass, Plastic and Other Materials), Products Covered (Folders, Rigid Box, Cartons, Slipcases and Bags)

The report analyzes and presents an overview of ‘Luxury Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)’ is a professional and in-depth research & with a focus on the current state of the global industry. Global Luxury Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include changing consumer preferences, growing willingness to spend more, growing demand for appealing packaging solutions and increasing penetration of travel retail & online retail. However, rise in cost of raw materials is restraining the market growth.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL Luxury Packaging MARKET INCLUDE

HH Deluxe Packaging

Owens-Illinois Inc

Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd

Amcor Limited

Design Packaging Inc

Elegant Packaging

DS Smith Plc

Ekol Ofset

MW Luxury Packaging

Prestige Packaging Industries

Crown Holdings Inc.

Lucas Luxury Packaging Limited

Ardagh Group

Groupe VERPACK

Progress Packaging Ltd

Luxury packaging is used for packaging and decorating high-end products. The luxury packaging can be broadly classified as high street and pure luxury packaging based on the price of the product. Pure luxury packaging focuses more on the target audience while designing the packaging. In this case, each brand adopts a unique style of packaging. High street packaging focuses on the price of packaging and follows a particular trend such as use of lightweight and durable designs. Luxury product manufacturers are inclined towards sustainable development and hence are investing in biodegradable and environment-friendly packaging.

In addition, the demand for sustainability packaging, the decreased raw material consumption, and growth in e-commerce will also support the growth of the market in the paperboard segment.

By geography, Asia Pacific acquired the largest market share owing to the increase in consumer spending in Japan, India, China and other countries. Additionally, the demand for cosmetics and food products is anticipated to grow due to the increasing population and the demand for urbanization, quality products and consumers inclining toward technology. Large population and heavy urbanization have led to an increase in demand for frozen food products in the region.

End Users Covered:

Confectionery

Watches and Jewellery

Food and Non- Alcoholic Drinks

Cosmetics and Fragrances

Retail and Consumer Products Industry

Alcoholic Drinks

Other End Users

WHAT OUR REPORT OFFERS:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

