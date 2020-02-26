Luxury Folding Carton Market 2020-2026 In-depth Research Data by Analyzing Top Players( Smurfit Kappa; DS Smith; Dongguan Sunrise Packaging Product Co., Limited; others)

An entire Luxury Folding Carton Market report can be primarily categorised into four major areas which are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. Each of these topics is carefully researched and analysed in detail for framing a comprehensive Luxury Folding Carton market research report. The report carries out the studies about the market with respect to general market conditions, market status, market improvement, key developments, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Smurfit Kappa; DS Smith; Dongguan Sunrise Packaging Product Co., Limited; McLaren Packaging Ltd; Stora Enso; WestRock Company; International Paper Company; METSÄ BOARD; KOLBUS. GmbH & Co. KG; Karl Knauer KG; Keskeny és Társai; Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG; Verpack; HH Deluxe Packaging; Stevenage Packaging Limited; SOLUTIA PACKAGING SRL; Diamond Packaging; Graphic Packaging International, LLC; ALL PACKAGING COMPANY; Caraustar; Amcor plc; Bell Incorporated; Huhtamaki; Rengo Co., Ltd.; ÅR Packaging Group AB and Great Little Box Company Ltd. among others.

Global luxury folding carton market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.85 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand for marketable packaging products from the various end-users along with better shelf-appeal of the product which results in larger customer engagement.

Luxury Folding Carton Market Trends | Industry Segment by Material Type (Folding Boxboard, Solid Unbleached Board, Solid Bleached Board, White Line Chipboard), Inserts (Foam Insert, Paper/Paperboard Insert, Plastic Insert, Without Insert), Structure (Straight Tuck End, Reverse Tuck End, Tuck Top Auto-Bottom, Tuck Top Snap-Lock Bottom, Full Seal End Cartons, Double Glued Sidewall, Others), End-User Industry (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Confectionary, Tobacco, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Apparel, Electrical & Electronics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Luxury folding cartons are packaging products that are designed from paper/paperboard products and have the ability to be customized in their shape, sizes to incorporate the product as per the need of the consumer. These folding cartons are a mixture of flexible and rigid packaging as they can be customized, but are also effective in protecting the contents from extreme external factors. These products are designed with the help of various software systems to provide precise measurements in folding and flexibility.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for customized packaging solutions and products according to the needs of the users is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Growing demand for quicker formulation of packaging is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of various security features combined with printable technology with these products are factors fostering growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Innovations in this packaging process requires large-scale financial investments; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lower weight-holding capacity of these boxes as compared to rigid cartons is expected to hinder the growth of the market

