LOYALTY MANAGEMENT MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH INSIGHTS, TARGET AUDIENCE, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, FORECAST TO 2027

Loyalty management software facilitates enterprises to identify either potential repeat customers or repeat customers, and then send them incentives such as rewards points or gift cards, so they return to that business. Many loyalty management tools have built-in marketing automation tools like email marketing, making it easy to identify potential loyal customers and send rewards or promotions to those customers. The frequent shift of customer demographics, significant growth in mobile technology, and rise in the number of cardholders and usage of rewards points as cash are the primary drivers that are boosting the growth of the loyalty management market. Moreover, the increased application of machine learning & big data and the increase in investments on card loyalty systems technology are expected to provide significant opportunities for loyalty management market to grow in the coming years. However, less awareness about the benefits of loyalty programs is anticipated to restrict the market to grow.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global loyalty management market based on the deployment type and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall loyalty management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Some of the leading players in global market are Aimia Inc., Bond Brand Loyalty Inc., Comarch SA, Epsilon Data Management LLC, Fidelity Information Services Inc. (FIS), IBM Corporation, Kobie Marketing, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc.

The “Global Loyalty Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the loyalty management market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global loyalty management market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global loyalty management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the loyalty management market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the loyalty management market. Also, key loyalty management market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

