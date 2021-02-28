Loyalty Management Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023 | Aimia Inc, Bond Brand Loyalty, Comarch, Epsilon, ICF International Inc, IBM Corporation, Kobie Marketing

The New Report “Loyalty Management Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Loyalty management is a reward system to retain a repetitive customer. The customers who are frequent buyers are the key audience of a loyalty management program. It is projected to be used to target new customers for converting them into loyal customers. Loyalty management is a part of loyalty program where communication and marketing are used to achieve customer retention. It is defined as an alignment of all promotional, marketing, and distribution channels to constantly deliver on the brand’s promise to its frequent customers. Loyalty management encourages customers to return for purchase and turns loyal customers into brand advocates. Loyalty management is studied across three major segments including customer retention, customer loyalty, and channel loyalty.

Aimia Inc, Bond Brand Loyalty, Comarch, Epsilon, ICF International Inc, IBM Corporation, Kobie Marketing Inc, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Tibco Software Inc.

The global loyalty management market is attributed to increasing use of mobile applications, recurrent alteration of end-user demographics, changes in organizational structure which focus on customer segregation to effectively implement loyalty programs, significant increase in card holders, and increase in spending on loyalty programs from the organizations owing to variety of offerings on everyday purchases.

The lack of awareness about such programs among customers and stringent government rules & regulations hamper the growth of loyalty management market. The flourishing applications of big data and machine learning, increase in investment for card loyalty management system technology, and growing appreciation for online reward management solutions are expected to offer numerous growth opportunities for the key vendors in the global loyalty management market.

