Low Voltage Switchgear Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2017 – 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Low Voltage Switchgear market accounted for $27.73 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $56.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as favorable government rules towards the integration of sustainable energy resources across residential and commercial segments and rising expansion of micro-grid networks which provide the increasing off-grid energy demand are driving the market growth. However, the uncertain economic climate significantly affects the commercial and industrial segments and low-cost Chinese and South Korean products that challenge the overall business revenue act as the restraining factor for the market growth.

LV Switchgear consists of low voltage circuit breakers, switches, off load electrical isolators, HRC fuses, earth leakage circuit breaker, miniature circuit breakers (MCB) and molded case circuit breakers (MCCB) etc i.e. all the accessories required to protect the LV system. The most common use of LV switchgear is in LV distribution board. They are used for electrical protection, local or remote switching and electrical isolation of the electrical installation, circuits or individual equipment.

By Protection, Circuit Breakers segment is likely to grow due to its ability to reset in line with operational safety pose immense growth potential across networks having frequent current outages and faults. Furthermore, these units owing to their wide applicability across utility based and industrial installations will further augment the business scenario.

By geography, North American low voltage Switchgear Market is likely to raise expenses towards infrastructural expansion all along with narrow measures across the isolated regions will expand this market in North America. In addition, considerable increase in power demand in line with growing concern toward the enhancement of conventional power grid will propel the industry scenario.

Some of the key players profiled in the low voltage Switchgear Market include ABB Limited, Al Hassan Engineering Co. S.A.O.G., E + I Engineering Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Fuji Electric, General Electric, Hitachi Limited, Hubbell Power Systems, Hyosung Corporation, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems, L&T Electrical and Automation, Lucy Electric UK Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Norelco Oy, Powell Industries, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Skema S.p.A., and START Electrical Switchgear Assembly LLC.

Products Covered:

• Withdrawable Unit

• Stationary

• Plug-in

• Fixed Mounting

Types Covered:

• 6kV – 15kV

• 28kV – 38kV

• 1kV – 5kV

• 1kv

• 16kV – 27kV

Rated Currents Covered:

• 1001 to 5000 Ampere

• ≤ 1000 Ampere

• > 5000 Ampere

Voltage Ratings Covered:

• 251 to 750 Volts

• ≤ 250 Volts

• > 750 Volts

Installations Covered:

• Outdoor

• Indoor

Currents Covered:

• Direct Current (DC)

• Alternating Current (AC)

Protections Covered:

• Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker

• High Rupturing Capacity (HRC) Fuses

• Off Load Electrical Isolators

• Fuse

• Circuit Breakers

Applications Covered:

• Utilities

• Substation

• Sub Distribution

• Steel Industries

• Residential

• Pulp And Paper

• Power Factor Correction

• Pharmaceuticals

• Oil & Gas

• Motor Control

• Mining

• Metallurgy

• Infrastructure

• Industrial

• Food And Beverage

• Electricity

• Distribution

• Commercial Buildings

• Chemical

• Data Center

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

