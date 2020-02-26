Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market

key players operating in the global low voltage aluminum motors market are:

ABB

Siemens

O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Hanzel Electric Motors

TECO

WEG

Toshina International

Bombay Engineering Syndicate

DOL Group

Global Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market: Segmentation

The global low voltage aluminum motors market can be segmented based on:

Voltage

Frame Size

Pole Type

End-use

Region

Global Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market, by Voltage

In terms of voltage, the global low voltage aluminum motors market can be divided into:

Below 250 V

250 V – 380 V

380 V – 500 V

Above 500 V

Global Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market, by Frame Size

On the basis of frame size, the global low voltage aluminum motors market can be classified into:

56 mm – 100 mm

100 mm – 150 mm

150 mm – 200 mm

Above 200 mm

Global Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market, by Pole Type

In terms of pole type, the global low voltage aluminum motors market can be categorized into:

Below 4 Pole

4 Pole – 8 Pole

9 Pole – 12 Pole

Above 12

Global Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market, by Application

Based on application, the global low voltage aluminum motors market can be segregated into:

Oil Industry

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Food Industry

Others (Cement Industry, Paper Industry, etc.)

The report on the global low voltage aluminum motors market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on segments of the global low voltage aluminum motors market across regions.

