Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market 2020: Industry Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

The new low temperature powder coatings Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the low temperature powder coatings and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the low temperature powder coatings market include Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Cin Industrial Coatings S.A., Forrest Technical Coatings, Jotun A/S, Platinum Phase Sdn Bhd, PPG Industries Inc., Protech Powder Coatings Inc., Teknos Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company and Tulip Paints. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing end-use industries coupled with technological advancements are driving the low-temperature powder coatings market. Cost-saving benefits along with the ability to be cured at lower temperatures associated with powder-based coating are again boosting the market growth. However, it is unsuitable for thin film applications which is expected to limit market demand. Whereas, increasing demand from the automotive industry is expected to create potential demand over the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of low temperature powder coatings.

Market Segmentation

The entire low temperature powder coatings market has been sub-categorized into substrate type, resin chemistry, and end-use. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Substrate Type

Non-Metal

Metal

By Resin Chemistry

Polyester & Polyester Hybrids

Epoxy & Epoxy-Polyester Hybrids

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

By End-Use

Furniture

Appliances

Automotive

Architectural

Retail

Electronics

Medical

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for low temperature powder coatings market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

