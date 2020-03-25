Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market to Observe Strong Development By 2025

Latest market study on “Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market to 2025 by Connectivity Technology (LoRaWAN, Weightless, Sigfox, NB-IoT, and Wi-SUN); Services (Professional and Managed); Application (Smart Streetlight, Smart Metering, Smart Building, Smart Waste Management, Smart Parking, and Asset Management & Tracking); and End-user (Smart City, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Transportation, Agriculture, and Consumer Electronics);- Global Analysis and Forecast”, the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market is accounted to US$ 986.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 28746.5 Mn by 2025. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The data collection through smart meters, over the years, have gained the subtle amount of momentum among the majority of the top global MNOs (Mobile Network Operators). MNOs have taken interest in this trend, particularly because if the market opportunity it presents. Smart metering in the coming years will consequently help lower the cost generated from manual meter reading and changing of meter batteries.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000400/

Company Profiles

NWave Technologies

Sigfox

Semtech Corporation

Loriot.IO

Link Labs

Waviot

Ingenu, Inc.

Actility

Weightless SIG

Senet, Inc.

Smart metering includes smart meters for water, gas, and electricity. The globally trending LPWAN technologies have also entered the smart metering space as an alternative to incumbent single vendor devices, wireless network and sometimes end-point systems are offered by a single vendor with proprietary technology and limited or have no interoperability. This creates vendor lock-in and scaling issues. Therefore, the smart metering industries are largely adopting LPWANs as it comprises multiple network operators, large ecosystems of device, and software vendors.

The global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market by end-user is fragmented into Smart City, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Transportation, Agriculture, and Consumer Electronics. The Smart City is the leading the market for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN). In the Asia Pacific region, China, India, and Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia among others are constantly upgrading their cities with advanced technologies in order to make them more intelligent. Also, the demand for smart water meter is deployment to witness an exponential growth in these smart cities as the smart city initiatives majorly focus on the energy sector.

Between 2015 and 2016 ERDF, the French electricity distribution company installed 3 Mn smart meters across the country with a count of 35 Mn running smart meters by 2020. In 2018, FACSA partnered with Semtech and IoTens for the deployment of smart water meters to help customers in Castellon to precisely track and regulate their water management. In February 2018, SenRa and Nordic Automation Systems partnered to deliver LPWAN solutions for remote metering and smart street lighting across India. Also, in 2017, China Telecom and China Unicom collaborated with Huawei, along with other technology partners as well as customers, to run street lighting, water metering, or street parking using NB-IoT in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Shandong. Few of them were already deployed on a commercial scale.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000400/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.