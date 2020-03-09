Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Market Report 2020: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Low Density Polyethylene Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global low density polyethylene market reached a value of US$ 34 Billion in 2019. Low density polyethylene (LDPE) is a thermoplastic that is manufactured by the polymerization of ethylene in a tubular reactor. It is translucent, flexible, semi-rigid, weatherproof, chemical resistant and economical. As a result, it is widely used in the manufacturing of plastic bags, containers, dispensing bottles, oil and gas pipes, and molded laboratory equipment. It is also utilized in the production of computer hardware, such as hard drives, screen cards and disk-drives.

Some of the key players being BASF SE OTCMKTS: E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co Prefer NYSE: CAT-A, LyondellBasell Industries NV NYSE: (LYB), SABIC, Sinopec, Borealis, Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical, DuPont de Nemours, Lone Star Chemical, Petkim, Total Petrochemicals, LG Chem Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation and Qatar Petrochemical Company.

LDPE is extensively used in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for the manufacturing of packaging films, milk cartons and dispensing bottles on account of its food-grade quality. In addition to this, it is used in the production of injection molding, and wire and cable insulation, owing to its high thermal conductivity. It also finds application in the textile, automotive and agriculture industries worldwide. Other than this, due to the rising environmental concerns, prominent manufacturers in the industry are using waste LDPE in the manufacturing of concrete to improve its properties and reduce overall production costs. This is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. The market is further projected to reach US$ 43 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Autoclave Method

Tubular Method

Market Breakup by Feedstock:

Natural Gas

Naptha

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Film and Sheets

Extrusion Coatings

Injection Molding

Others

