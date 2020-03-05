Low-Code Development Platform Market 2020: Ready for Prosperous Growth by Revenue to 2026 by Key Companies Analysis- Appian, ServiceNow, AgilePoint, Bizagi, Caspio, MatsSoft, Mendix

The Low Code Development Platform market intelligence report from Orian Research is a valuable tool that enables vendors to identify growth avenues, and strategize for launch of products and services. These findings help businesses pave way in a crowded business landscape, and make way into the future with confidence. The Low Code Development Platform market report depicts the current & future growth trends of this business and outlines geographies that are a part of the regional landscape of the market.

For More Info, Get Sample Report Here- https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1320933

The key players profiled in the market include:

• OutSystems

• Appian

• Salesforce

• ServiceNow

• AgilePoint

• Bizagi

• Caspio

• K2.

• MatsSoft

• Mendix

• …

Purchase Directly @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1320933

The global low-code development platform market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Scope of global low-code development platform includes by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Type (General Purpose Platform, Database App Platform, Mobile – First App Platform, Others), By End user (Telecom and IT, BFSI, Government, Others.) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Low-code is a visual development method to application development. Low-code enables developers of various experience levels to create applications for web and mobile, using drag-and-drop components and model driven logic through a graphic user interface. Low-code platforms relieve non-technical developers from having to write code while still supporting professional developers by abstracting deadly plumbing and infrastructure tasks mandatory in application development.

The rising demand for software automation and innovative applications are anticipated to drive the low-code development platform market. However, limited awareness of low-code development platforms are hindering the growth of the market.

The low-code development platform market is primarily segmented based on different deployment, type, end user and regions.

Based on Deployment, the market is divided into:

• Cloud

• On-premise

Based on Type, the market is divided into:

• General Purpose Platform

• Database App Platform

• Mobile – First App Platform

• Others

Based on End user, the market is divided into:

• Telecom and IT

• BFSI

• Government

• Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, Type, type, Application wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, type, Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Low-Code Development Platform Company.

Target Audience:

• Low-Code Development Platform Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Application Bodies

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Low-Code Development Platform market— Market Overview

4. Low-Code Development Platform market by Type Outlook

5. Low-Code Development Platform market by Application Outlook

6. Low-Code Development Platform market Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

Customization Service of the Report:-

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US: +1 (415) 830-3727| UK: +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.