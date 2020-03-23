Logistics Robots Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Key players, Trends, Recent Development and Forecast Till 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Logistics Robots market for 2018-2023.

Logistics Robots are professional robots used in logistics network. These robots are widely used in warehouse, sorting center or Outdoor. It is become more and more popular in logistics network, and playing an important role in decrease of labor cost.

Compared with labor, logistics robots can pick up heavy cartons and heavy payloads in assembly lines and warehouses, while ensuring the safety of workers, reducing product damage and minimizing loss due to thefts.

The global average price of logistics robotics is in the decreasing trend, from 62.8 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 58.6 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of logistics robotics includes picking robots, AGVs and others, and the proportion of AGVs in 2012 is about 63%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Logistics Robotics is widely used in warehouse and outdoor. The most proportion of logistics robotics is warehouse, and the share is 80.63% in 2016. The trend of warehouse is decreasing.

Over the next five years, Publisher projects that Logistics Robots will register a 26.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 7200 million by 2023, from US$ 1750 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Logistics Robots market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

KUKA (Swisslog)

Daifuku

Knapp

Dematic

Grenzebach

Bastian

CIM Corp

Amazon Robotics

Vanderlande

Vecna

Hitachi

Hi-tech Robotic Systemz

Adept Technology

Grey Orange

IAM Robotics

Fetch Robotics

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Picking Robots

AGVs

Segmentation by application:

Warehouse

Outdoor

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Logistics Robots market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Logistics Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Logistics Robots players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Logistics Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Logistics Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Logistics Robots Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Logistics Robots Market Size 2018-2023

2.1.2 Logistics Robots Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Logistics Robots Segment by Type

2.2.1 Picking Robots

2.2.2 AGVs

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Logistics Robots Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Logistics Robots Market Size Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

2.3.2 Global Logistics Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

2.4 Logistics Robots Segment by Application

2.4.1 Warehouse

2.4.2 Outdoor

2.5 Logistics Robots Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Logistics Robots Market Size Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

2.5.2 Global Logistics Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

3 Logistics Robots Key Players

3.1 Date of Key Players Enter into Logistics Robots

3.2 Key Players Logistics Robots Product Offered

3.3 Key Players Logistics Robots Funding/Investment Analysis

3.4 Funding/Investment

3.4.1 Funding/Investment by Regions

3.4.2 Funding/Investment by End Industry

Continued….

