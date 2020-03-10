Logistics Market top manufactures, Regions, Trends, Analysis, Types, Applications, Market Size and Forecasts 2019-2025

The ‘Logistics Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Logistics market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Logistics market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

Major players in the logistics market are Americold Logistics, LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, DHL Supply Chain, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Kuehne + Nagel Inc., Penske Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, SNCF Logistics, The Boeing Company, United Parcel Service, Inc., XPO Logistics Inc. and DSV A/S.

By Type of Transport

Road

Waterways

Rail

Air

By Application

Industrial and Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Military

Oil and Gas

Food & Beverages

Others (Government and Public Utilities, Agro Commodities & Fertilizer, Jewelry, etc.)

By Customer Type

B2C

B2B

By Logistics Model

First Party Logistics

Second Party Logistics

Third Party Logistics

Fourth Party Logistics

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



