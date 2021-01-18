Logistics Automation Market Analysis, Size, Status, Shares, Trends and Outlook 2020- 2025

This report employs the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players. This report has used numerical and statistical data brought together to produce this Logistics Automation report is mostly denoted with the 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, graphs, tables and infographics which make this report more user-friendly

Professional Key players: Dematic Corporation, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Honeywell Intelligrated, Inc., KNAPP AG, Swisslog Holding AG, and so on. The global logistics automation market accounted for USD 43.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% forecast to 2025.

Major Industry Competitors: Logistics Automation Market | Dematic Corporation, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Honeywell Intelligrated, Inc., KNAPP AG, Swisslog Holding AG, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, SSI Schaefer AG, Mecalux, S.A., VITRONIC, BEUMER Group, Toshiba Logistics Corporation, Jungheinrich AG, WiseTech Global Limited, System Logistics Spa, Falcon Autotech, SI Systems, LLC, ULMA Handling Systems, Inspirage , FRAMOS, Matternet Inc., Pcdata BV ), Hinditron, and JBT Corporation among others.

Key Market Segmentation of Logistics Automation Market

By Component (Warehouse & Storage Management and Transportation Management),

By organization size (Small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises),

By Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas & Energy and others) and

By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Exponential growth of the e-commerce industry

Advancements in robotics

Emergence of cloud based technologies and IoT

Lack of safety and security issues

Lack of skilled personnel

Implementation of driverless vehicles and drones in logistics

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Logistics Automation Market

Logistics Automation Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Logistics Automation Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Logistics Automation Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Logistics Automation Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Logistics Automation Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Logistics Automation

Global Logistics Automation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

