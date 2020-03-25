Location Intelligence Market Will Generate Record Revenue by 2027

Location intelligence is gaining high traction among consumers as demand for more important offers, and content is rising. The location intelligence, which is a type of business intelligence, collects data based on the physical locations of the consumer’s visit. To collect this information, the location intelligence providers gather data from the mobile devices of consumers with their consent. The location intelligence is wide with automotive, retail, and BFSI industries.

What is the Dynamics of Location Intelligence Market?

Factors such as an increase in smartphone users, investment in IoT technologies, and continuous procurement of connected devices contribute majorly to driving the growth of the location intelligence market. Also, deployment of location intelligence in the hospitality industry, including restaurants, is high as it is used to enhance customer activities and interests. A wide scope of location intelligence deployment is anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities to the players operating in the location intelligence market.

What is the SCOPE of Location Intelligence Market?

The “Global Location Intelligence Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the location intelligence market with detailed market segmentation by organization size, application, end user, and geography. The global location intelligence market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading location intelligence market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Location Intelligence Market Segmentation?

The global location intelligence market is segmented on the basis of organization size, application, and end user. Based on organization size, the location intelligence market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of application, the location intelligence market is segmented into customer management, workforce management, facility management, remote monitoring, risk management, sales and marketing optimization, and others. And based on end user, the location intelligence is segmented into BFSI, automotive, retail, IT and telecom, government, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Location Intelligence Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global location intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The location intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



