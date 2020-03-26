Location Intelligence Market substantial rise in industrial sectors to offer growth prospects by 2027 scrutinized in new research

Location intelligence is gaining high traction among consumers as demand for more important offers, and content is rising. The location intelligence, which is a type of business intelligence, collects data based on the physical locations of the consumer’s visit. To collect this information, the location intelligence providers gather data from the mobile devices of consumers with their consent. The location intelligence is wide with automotive, retail, and BFSI industries.

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Location Intelligence market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Report Objectives:

Analyzing the size of the global Location Intelligence Market on the basis of value and volume. Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Location Intelligence Market. Exploring the key dynamics of the global Location Intelligence Market. Highlighting important trends of the global Location Intelligence Market in terms of production, revenue, and sales. Deeply profiling top players of the global Location Intelligence Market and showing how they compete in the industry. Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them. Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Location Intelligence Market.



Factors such as an increase in smartphone users, investment in IoT technologies, and continuous procurement of connected devices contribute majorly to driving the growth of the location intelligence market. Also, deployment of location intelligence in the hospitality industry, including restaurants, is high as it is used to enhance customer activities and interests. A wide scope of location intelligence deployment is anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities to the players operating in the location intelligence market.

Leading Key Players:

1. Acorn Technologies

2. Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

3. ESRI

4. Google LLC

5. General Electric Company

6. Gimbal

7. HERE Technologies

8. Qualcomm Incorporated

9. Skyhook

10. Wireless Logic Limited

Location Intelligence Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Commercial Shipbuilding Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

Key Benefits