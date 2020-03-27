Location Intelligence Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Regional Demand, Key Insights, Future Scope, Top Companies and Outlook by 2025

The Global Location Intelligence Market is the rise in number of on-road vehicles and ineffective existing transport infrastructure is expected to drive the demand for Location Intelligence market.

Key players covered in the report

• Pitney Bowes Inc

• APPLE INC

• Qualcomm Technologies

• Wireless Logic

• HERE Technologies

• Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

• Trimble Inc

• G2 Crowd

• ….

The Location Intelligence market is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of network infrastructure and smart devices coupled with rapid digitization which gives the organization an access to diverse information about consumers, system performance, and assets among others

Increasing investment in IoT and rising penetration of smart devices and network services forsees an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Lack of data privacy, awareness about geospatial and predictive analysis is expected is hinder the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America region dominated the market in 2017 with highest market share owing to highest adoption of IoT and presence of key players in this region.

Target Audience:

* Location Intelligence providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources. For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute