Location Based Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2027

Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global location based marketing services market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence across different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the location based marketing services market. The comprehensive location based marketing services market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting location based marketing services market growth.
This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the technology used in location based marketing services market, growth trend of each segment and strategy of each company that help them to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s five forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the location based marketing services market.
Near Pte. Ltd Foursquare Labs, Inc., Google Inc, Groupon Inc., Groundtruth, Placecast, PlaceIQ, Scanbuy Inc., Shopkick, Inc., Telenity, Inc. are some of the major players operating within the location based marketing services market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.
Global Location Based Marketing Services Market, by Target Location
- By Physical Location
- By Location of Interest
Global Location Based Marketing Services Market, by Promotion Type
- Banner Display/Pop ups
- Video
- Search Result
- E-mail and Message
- Social Media Content
- Voice Calling
Global Location Based Marketing Services Market, by Industry Vertical
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Education
- Technology and Media
- Transportation and Logistics
- Automotive and Others
Global Location Based Marketing Services Market, by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Objectives of the Location Based Market Study:
- To define, describe, and analyze the global Location Based market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region
- To forecast and analyze the Location Based market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa
- To forecast and analyze the Location Based market at country-level for each region
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Location Based market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Location Based market
- To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets
- To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Location Based market
- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
The Location Based market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Location Based market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Location Based market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
After reading the Location Based market report, readers can:
- Identify the factors affecting the Location Based market growth – drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.
- Examine the Y-o-Y growth of the global Location Based market.
- Analyze trends impacting the demand prospect for the Location Based in various regions.
- Recognize different tactics leveraged by players of the global Location Based market.
- Identify the Location Based market impact on various industries.