Location Based Marketing Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Demand and Trends by Manufacturers: Google, Groupon, Groundtruth, Placecast, PlaceIQ, Scanbuy, Shopkick

Location Based Marketing Global Market Report 2020-2024

Location-based marketing (LMS) is a direct marketing strategy that uses a mobile device’s location to alert the device’s owner about an offering from a near-by business. Typically, location-based alerts are delivered to smartphones through SMS text messages. An alert may include information about a local business’ deal of the day or include a purchasing incentive, such as a discount coupon code.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Google, Groupon, Groundtruth, Placecast, PlaceIQ, Scanbuy, Shopkick, Telenity, AdMoove, AdNear, Foursquare

Product Type Segmentation

Banner Display/Pop ups

Video

Search Result

E-mail and Message

Social Media Content/Voice Calling

Industry Segmentation

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

BFSI

Education/Technology and Media/Transportation and Logistics/Automotive

Table of Content:

Section 1 Location Based Marketing Product Definition

Section 2 Global Location Based Marketing Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Location Based Marketing Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Location Based Marketing Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Location Based Marketing Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Location Based Marketing Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Location Based Marketing Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Location Based Marketing Market Forecast 2019-2024

Section 9 Location Based Marketing Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Location Based Marketing Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Location Based Marketing Cost of Production Analysis

