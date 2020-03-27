Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Growing Demand, Regional Statistics and Forecast Outlook by Key Companies

The global local anesthesia drugs market accounted for USD 8,160 million in 2016 and USD 8,335 million in 2017. The market is expected to reach USD 9,240 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/220438

Local anesthetics function by blocking the generation and conduction of nerve impulses. The blocking is mostly done by increasing the threshold for electrical excitation in the nerve, by slowing the propagation of the nerve impulse and by reducing the rate of rise of the action potential. The effect and progression of anesthesia are mostly related to the diameter, myelination and conduction velocity of affected nerve fibers. The order in which the nerve loses its functionality is as follows: pain, temperature, touch, proprioception and skeletal muscle tone.

The common drugs in local anesthetics can be chemically classified into a) Ester-linked Local Anesthetics like Cocaine, Procaine, Chloroprocaine, Tetracaine, benzocaine and others. b) Amide-linked local anesthetics such as Lidocaine, Bupivacaine, dibucaine, prilocaine, ropivacaine and others.

Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market-Market Dynamics

The report details several factors driving the market, some of which are listed below.

Drivers

Increase incidence of surgeries

Trends in cosmetic surgery procedures

Increasing dental procedures and plastic surgery

Lesser side effects compared to general anesthetics

In this report, the global local anesthesia drugs market has been segmented based on drugs, applications, and geography. The drugs market has been segmented into Bupivacaine, Ropivacaine, Lidocaine, Chloroprocaine, Oxethazaine, Prilocaine, Benzocaine and other local anesthetics. The segment based on application includes plastic and cosmetic surgery, dental anesthesia, spinal anesthesia, peripheral nerve block, epidural, inter scalene block, saddle block, and others. Ropivacaine accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

The segmentation based on geography includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America has been subdivided into the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Europe has been subdivided into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific market has been subdivided into India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Middle East and Africa market has been subdivided into GCC countries, South Africa and Rest of MENA. The South American market has been subdivided into Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

Some of the key players in the market are:

Actavis

AstraZeneca

Fresenius Kabi

Hospira

Mylan

Sagent

Teva Pharmaceuticals

What the Report Offers

Market analysis for the global local anesthesia drugs market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis.

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the global local anesthesia drugs market.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.

Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-local-anesthesia-drugs-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2017-2022

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Study deliverables

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Study assumptions

2. Research approach and methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis methodology

2.3 Study timeline

2.4 Study phases

2.4.1 Secondary research

2.4.2 Discussion guide

2.4.3 Market engineering & econometric model

2.4.4 Expert validation

3. Executive summary

4. Key inferences

5. Market overview and industry trends

5.1 Current market scenario

5.2 Porter\’s five forces

5.2.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining power of consumers

5.2.3 Threat to new entrants

5.2.4 Threat to substitute products and services

5.2.5 Competitive rivalry within the industry

6. Market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

6.1 Market drivers

6.1.1 Rising number of surgeries

6.1.2 New approvals of anesthetic drugs

6.1.3 Increase in number of cosmetic surgeries

6.2 Market restraints

6.2.1 Side effects of general anesthetics

6.2.2 Lack of skilled anesthesiologists

6.2.3 Regulatory issues

6.3 Market opportunity

6.4 Market challenge

7. Market segmentation

7.1 By product

7.1.1 General anesthetics

7.1.1.1 Propofol

7.1.1.2 Sevoflurane

7.1.1.3 Desflurane

7.1.1.4 Dexmedetomidine

7.1.1.5 Remifentanil

7.1.1.6 Midazolam

7.1.1.7 Others

7.1.2 Local anesthetics

7.1.2.1 Bupivacaine

7.1.2.2 Ropivacaine

7.1.2.3 Lidocaine

7.1.2.4 Chloroprocaine

7.1.2.5 Oxethazaine

7.1.2.6 Prilocaine

7.1.2.7 Benzocaine

7.1.2.8 Other local anesthetics

7.2 By application

7.2.1 General anesthetics

7.2.2 Plastic Surgery

7.2.3 Cosmetics

7.2.4 Dental Anesthetics

7.2.5 Spinal anesthetics

7.2.6 Peripheral nerve block

7.2.7 Epidural

7.2.8 Interscalene block

7.2.9 Saddle block

7.2.10 Others

7.3 By route of administration

7.3.1 Inhalation

7.3.2 Injection

8. Market segmentation by geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.1.2 United States

8.1.3 Canada

8.1.4 Mexico

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/220438

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155