Lobster Market Report 2019-2024 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, the global lobster market reached a value of US$ 5.7 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2011-2018. The global lobster market size is projected to reach US$ 13.9 Billion by 2024. Lobster is a type of marine crustaceans with long bodies and claws. Widely considered as a delicacy in many parts of the world, it is usually prepared by boiling or steaming. It is a rich source of protein, zinc, phosphorus, vitamin B12, magnesium and vitamin E. It also contains a high concentration of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Its consumption offers numerous health benefits including the building of new cells, repairing of damaged tissues and strengthening of bones along with reducing the risk of obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

Global Lobster Market Trends:

Rising awareness about the health benefits of lobsters and increasing health-conscious consumers are the major factors driving the market growth. Owing to the easy availability of canned, frozen and vacuum-packed variants, the demand for lobsters is continually witnessing an increase across the globe. Lobsters are also available in whole pieces or chopped to be used in the preparation of cocktails, soups, stews, sandwiches and salads. The convenience offered by these products coupled with the increasing working population worldwide is influencing the growth of the market. In addition to this, manufacturers are launching value-added and premium grade products to cater to the diversified tastes and preferences of the consumers, particularly those residing in the urban areas. Moreover, the thriving hospitality industry has led to the increasing demand for lobsters from hotels and restaurants for the preparation of various exotic delicacies including lobster paellas and Thai lobster soup.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Lobster Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Species

5.4 Market Breakup by Weight

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Fishers/Growers

5.10.2 Intermediates

5.10.3 Processors

5.10.4 Wholesalers

5.10.5 Importers

5.10.6 Institutional Buyers

5.10.7 Retail Buyers

5.10.8 Consumers

5.11 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Price Analysis

5.12.1 Key Price Indicators

5.12.2 Price Trends

5.12.3 Margin Analysis

6 Market Performance by Species

6.1 American Lobster

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Spiny Lobster

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Rock Lobster

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 European Lobster

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Performance by Weight

7.1 0.5 – 0.75 lbs

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 0.76 – 3.0 lbs

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Over 3 lbs

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Performance by Product Type

8.1 Whole Lobster

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Lobster Tail

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Lobster Meat

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Lobster Claw

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Performance by Distribution Channel

9.1 Food Service

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Retail

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Performance by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Oceania

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

11 Requirements for Setting up a Lobster Processing Plant

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

11.5 Land and Construction Requirements

11.6 Machinery Requirements

11.7 Manpower Requirements

11.8 Utility Requirements

11.9 Transportation Requirements

11.10 Packaging Requirements

11.11 Total Capital Investments

11.12 Product Pricing and Marketing

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

