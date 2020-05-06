Embolotherapy Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2026|Simbionix USA Corporation, Cook, Boston Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

Embolotherapy market is set to witness substantial CAGR of 8.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing application of embolization devices and rising healthcare expenditure are factors for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global embolotherapy market are Terumo Medical Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Simbionix USA Corporation, Cook, Boston Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic, BTG International Ltd, ABK Biomedical Inc., Abbott., AngioDynamics., IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD., Debakey Medlife Private Limited, Heraeus Holding, Guerbet, and others.

Major Insights of the Report

To describe and forecast the embolotherapy market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the embolotherapy Market The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the embolotherapy Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the embolotherapy market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Guerbet announced the acquisition of Accurate Medical Therapeutics. This acquisition will help the company to grow them in interventional radiology and new microcatheters will allow the interventional radiology teams to provide better quality of care during image-guided embolization procedures

In September 2015, Medtronic plc announced that they have acquired Medina Medical. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their haemorrhagic stroke portfolio and company can use Medina embolisation device which have advanced technology so that it can be used to treat cerebral aneurysms. This acquisition will help the company to expand them and provide better treatment for aneurysms and haemorrhagic stroke

Market Drivers

Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures will drive the market growth

Rising funding by government and private organizations will also accelerate the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in embolotherapy devices will also propel the market growth

Favorable repayment policies for the minimally invasive surgeries is also contributing as a factor for the market growth

Increasing cases of heptocellular cancer and liver cancer will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints

Availability of therapies in the market will also restrain the growth of this market

Strict regulations for product commercialization will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Embolotherapy Market

By Product

Embolic Agents

Microspheres

Embolic Coils

Pushable Coils

Detachable Coils

Liquid Embolic Agents

Embolic Plug Systems

Detachable Balloons

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Guidewires

By Disease Indication

Cancer

Liver Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Others

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Neurological Diseases

Cerebral Aneurysm

Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas

Urological & Nephrological Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

By Procedure

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization (TAE)

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization (TARE)/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT)

Transarterial Chemoembolization

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

