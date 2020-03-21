LNG Bunkering Market Analysis and Professional Outlook 2018 to 2026

Global LNG Bunkering Market was valued US$ 370.80 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 15800.30 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 58.85 % during a forecast period Global LNG bunkering market is segmented by vessel, product type and geography. Based on product type, Global LNG bunkering market is categorized into portable tanks, ship-to-ship, port-to-ship, and truck-to-ship. Vessel segment includes tankers, container ships, bulk & general cargo vessels, and ferries & offshore support vessels. Based on region, the Global LNG Bunkering market is spread by Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Framing rules and standards are driving operational growth in the endorsement of LNG as a shipping fuel owing to regulations are applied by the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from ships. Many of the countries consigned stricter emission rules. These are the key factors which are driving the growth in the Global LNG Bunkering market. Furthermore, high capital investments, poor bunkering infrastructure are the factors hindering the Global LNG bunkering market growth. Ferries and off-shore support vessels segment is expected to hold major revenue share in the Global LNG bunkering market.

This growth is accredited owing to offshore consideration, sea trade, and manufacture activities happening across the globe. Ship-to-Ship is estimated to contribute a substantial growth in the Global LNG bunkering market. It is feasible for all types of vessels owing to its feasibility feature. It offers advantages such as transfer operations in ship-to-ship can be done quickly with high capacity of storage which is nearly about 800-7500 tons. Europe is estimated to dominate growth in the global LNG bunkering market.

This growth can be attributed owing to the country Norway is to be considered the major bunking center, as it compromises more than 18,000 LNG bunk stations. Increasing uncertainties for limiting the natural effect and growing ventures towards restructuring and apprising LNG foundation is foretold to additionally support the expansion of LNG bunkering market in Europe. Furthermore, North America is projected to reach at high rate of CAGR in the Global LNG bunkering market owing to ongoing shale production and its development with stringent emission rules. Some of the major key players in the Global LNG Bunkering market includes ENN Energy, Prima LNG, Bomin Linde LNG GmbH & Co KG ,Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Fjord Line, Skangas, Korea Gas Corporation ,Polskie LNG, Royal Dutch Shell Plc.,and Crowley Maritime Corporation, Gasnor AS, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC, GDF SUEZ SA and EVOL LNG.

Scope of the report for Global LNG Bunkering Market

Global LNG Bunkering Market, By Vessel

• Tankers • Container Ships • Bulk & General Cargo Vessels • Ferries & Offshore Support Vessels Ceramics

Global LNG Bunkering Market, By Product Type

• Port-to-Ship • Truck-to-Ship • Portable Tanks • Ship-to-Ship

Global LNG Bunkering Market, By Geography

• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa • Latin America

Key Players in Global LNG Bunkering Market

• ENN Energy • Prima LNG • Bomin Linde LNG GmbH & Co KG • Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC • Fjord Line • Skangas • Korea Gas Corporation • Polskie LNG • Royal Dutch Shell Plc. • Crowley Maritime Corporation • Gasnor AS • Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC • GDF SUEZ SA • EVOL LNG