Live Audio Streaming Market to Reach US$ 1,166.4 Mn at a CAGR of 10.8% in 2027

“The global live audio streaming market is estimated to account US$ 470.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,166.4 Mn by 2027.”

Geographically, North America holds the largest live audio streaming market share, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous investments, and supportive Government policies in North America. However, APAC live audio streaming market is projected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The continuous growth in the economies of developing countries like India and China as well as the presence of huge disposable incomes with individuals in countries like Japan and Australia have facilitated the rapid growth in the region.

Exhibit: Lucrative Regional Live Audio Streaming Market.

Global Live Audio Streaming Market – Company Profiles

Adobe Inc.

Bloomberg L.P

DaCast

Lime Broadcast Group

Lineapp GmBH

Live365

MIXLR Ltd.

Muvi LLC

SoundCloud

Spotify Technology S.A

Stream Monster Inc.

Growing mobile subscriber base driving demand

According to the GSMA estimates, the total number of unique mobile subscribers around the globe would increase up to 5.7 Bn by the end of 2020. Close to 75% of the world population would be subscribed to mobile services by 2020. The tremendous growth in the number of mobile subscribers in the past decade is majorly attributed to the developing economies of APAC where large percentage of the world population is concentrated.

Further, the ubiquity of smartphones with high-speed internet connectivity has been a key driving factor for growth in adoption of streaming services, both audio and video. The mobile operators worldwide have invested close to US$ 700 Bn in the past decade for the development of the telecommunication network infrastructure. This factor would be propelling the demand of live audio streaming market in the forecast period.

Increased Demand Of Smart Consumer Electronics Devices

The increased digital content consumption among consumers worldwide is also attributed to the availability of affordable data plans and low-cost smartphones, among other factors. A continuous decline in the prices of 4G-enabled android smartphones has been a major factor fueling the consumption of live audio and video streaming among the countries with low per capita incomes, such as India, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh. In addition to this, with the rollout of 3G and 4G services in the various markets, the availability and demand of digital content has increased multifold in the past decade, and this trend is expected to boost the live audio streaming market during 2019-2027. Therefore, the live audio streaming market across the globe is anticipated to grow.

Component Segment Insights

The live audio streaming market by component is segmented into hardware, and software & services. A live audio streaming system comprises two major components that form the basis of this segmentation of the live audio streaming market. The advantage of not downloading the entire content and just streaming the entire audio has garnered significant interest in the live audio streaming systems from various corners. The software & services segment led the live audio streaming market, by component in 2018 and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

