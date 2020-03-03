Liquid Handling Technology Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027

According to a new market research study titled ‘‘Liquid Handling Technology Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Type, Application, End User and Geography.

The global liquid handling technology market is expected to reach US$ 5,705.63 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,201.36 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027.

The market is likely to grow due to increasing drug discovery activities, growing biopharmaceutical industry and rising research and development expenses. However, the market is expected to have slow growth due to the scarcity of skilled professionals during the forecast period.

Liquid handling technologies are used in the automation of chemical or biochemical laboratories. For these technologies, various systems are used that dispense a selected quantity of reagent, samples, or other liquid to a designated container. These systems are software integrated that allows the user to customize the liquid handling procedures and transfer volumes.

Global liquid handling technology market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application and end user. The market based on product segment is classified as automated workstations, small devices and consumables. On the basis of type, the market is classified as automated liquid handling, manual liquid handling, and semi-automated liquid handling. Based on the application segment market is divided into drug discovery & ADME-Tox Research, cancer and genomic research, bioprocessing/biotechnology. Based on end user the market is categorized as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organization, academic and research institutes

Major players operating in the Liquid handling technology market: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., AutoGen, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Analytik Jena AG (Endress+Hauser Management AG), Corning Incorporated, Eppendorf, Formulatrix, Inc. and Gilson Incorporated among others.

