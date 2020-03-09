Liquid Detergent Market Report: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Liquid Detergent Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global liquid detergent market size reached a value of US$ 27.1 Billion in 2019. Liquid detergents are cleansing agents that can emulsify oil and hold dirt in a suspension. They find extensive applications in households for dish- and laundry washing. Other than this, they are also used in the manufacturing of fuel additives for removing deposits from intake valves, fuel injectors and carburetors.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG), HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (HENKY), Unilever NV (UN), Unilever PLC (UL), Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD), Clorox Company (The) (CLX).

The escalating demand for comfort and convenience in household chores, in confluence with the inflating income levels and changing lifestyles, has increased the sales of washing machines and dishwashers, which in turn, is driving the liquid detergent market growth around the world. Apart from this, leading manufacturers are launching product varieties in different fragrances to expand their consumer base. Furthermore, they are also focusing on introducing skin-friendly products and innovative packaging formats, such as flexible and upright pouches, and no-drip twist tap. This is further expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years. On account of these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 37.3 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Inorganic Liquid Detergent

Organic Liquid Detergent

Market Breakup by End-user:

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

