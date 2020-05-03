Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Liquid Crystal Polymer Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Liquid Crystal Polymer Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Liquid Crystal Polymer market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Liquid Crystal Polymer Market

Celanese(US), Sumitomo Chemical(JP), Ueno Fine Chemicals(JP), Toray(JP), Polyplastics(JP), Shanghai PRET(CN), Solvay Plastic(BE), AIE(CN).

According to this study, over the next five years the Liquid Crystal Polymer market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1255.9 million by 2025, from $ 1147.5 million in 2019.

Market Overview

LCPs (Liquid Crystal Polymers) are partially crystalline aromatic polyesters based on p-hydroxybenzoic acid and related monomers. LCPs form areas of highly ordered structures when in the liquid phase but the degree of order is less than that of a regular solid crystal. LCPs are fire resistant at high temperatures and chemically resistant in very thin walled applications. LCPs are typically used for medical applications, including trays and drug delivery systems, and in diagnostics for the automotive and telecommunication industries.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Miniaturization of Electrical and Electronic Components

Liquid crystal polymer (LCP) is a super engineering plastic, with a combination of high strength, modulus and impact properties, flame retardance, resistance to a wide range of aggressive chemicals, very low and tailor-able coefficients of thermal expansion (CTE), excellent dimensional stability, thin-wall flow-ability, and unique processability.

With the miniaturization trend of many electronic products, manufacturers are streamlining devices to pack more features into smaller packages. For instance, the pitch (spacing) between contacts in electrical connectors is narrower than ever before and as small as 0.2 mm, when compared to older-style power connectors, with pitches exceeding 12.0 mm.

For the same reasons, LCPs are also injection molded into an integrated circuit (IC) sockets, high-frequency (HF) network switches, power modules for wind and solar inverters and converters, custom high-power electrical connectors, and many other precision devices.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of 57.1% in 2017 due to rapid industrialization in the region. The regional market was valued at USD 66,205.1 thousand in 2017 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.06% to reach USD 93,717.5 thousand by the end of 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be followed by North America and Europe.

Some of the key strategies followed by the players operating in the global liquid crystal polymer films and laminates market are innovation, product development, acquisition, and expansion.

In December 2017, Kuraray planned to boost the production capacity for LCP films. It is planning to launch a new production line in the early 2020s for LCP to cater to the growing consumer needs and increase its market share.

In January 2015, Solvay introduced the Xydar MG–850 LCP, a new specially designed grade that meets the rigorous performance and processing demands of new high-speed USB 3.0 surface mount connectors.

The Liquid Crystal Polymer market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Liquid Crystal Polymer Market on the basis of Types are

Basic Grade

Health Grade

On The basis Of Application, the Global Liquid Crystal Polymer Market is Segmented into

Automotive Field

Electronic Field

Medical Devices

Other

Regions Are covered By Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Liquid Crystal Polymer market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Liquid Crystal Polymer market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

