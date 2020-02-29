Lingerie Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019 to 2025

The Lingerie market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Lingerie market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report:

Some of the major key players operating in the global lingerie market are, Jockey International Inc. (Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S.), Hanes (North Carolina U.S.), Groupe Chantelle (Cachan, France), LVMH (Boise U.S.), L Brands Inc. (Columbus, Ohio), MAS Holdings Limited (Colombo, Sri Lanka), Ann Summers (London, U.K.), Marks and Spencer (London U.K.), PV H Corporation (New York, U.S.) among others.

The global lingerie market can be segmented as follows:-

Global Lingerie Market, by Type

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge wear

Shape wear

Others

Global Lingerie Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Store Front

Global Lingerie Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Objectives of the Lingerie Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Lingerie market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Lingerie market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Lingerie market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Lingerie market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Lingerie market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Lingerie market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

