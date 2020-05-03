Lingerie Market Rising Trends and Global Outlook 2020 to 2025

The Lingerie Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Lingerie Market”.

Yandy LLC (US), Marks & Spencer Group plc (UK), Victoria’s Secret (US), Groupe Chantelle (France), MAS Holdings (Sri Lanka), Jockey International, Inc. (US), Fashion Nova, Inc. (US), Hennes & Mauritz AB (Sweden), LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE (France), Hunkemöller International B.V. (Netherlands), Triumph International (Switzerland), Calvin Klein Inc. (US), La Senza Corporation (US), Bluebella Ltd (UK), Parfait Lingerie (US).

According to this study, over the next five years the Lingerie market will register a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 16640 million by 2025, from $ 13290 million in 2019.

Market Overview

– Changing customer preference, rising brand awareness, and an increasing number of online retail stores are expected to contribute to the growth of the lingerie market during the forecast period.

– Moreover, customers are focusing on style quotient and comfort over the pricing of products. This is one of the key factors driving the lingerie market.

– The key players are embarking on mergers and acquisitions as one of their key strategies to achieve consolidation and optimize their offerings. A few global players have merged with local players to gain dominance in local markets.

Key Market Trends

Increased Penetration of Organised Retail Driving Lingerie Demand

The evolving retail industry is marked by the emergence of many stores in the hypermarket, supermarket, and specialty formats. Comfort and convenience are increasingly becoming important to customers because of their hectic lifestyles and work schedules. Large organized retail stores stock various brands and a variety of lingerie wear including bras, briefs, etc., under one roof, providing more options to consumers. These stores also offer other intimate apparel to fulfill the requirements of shoppers. With the increase in preference for branded products among consumers, the importance of organized retailers carrying branded lingerie wear has also increased. The entry of global players will further add to the sales. For instance, the number of Victoria’s Secret stores increased by around ten times in the period 2012-2018.

By Region Analysis

North America: North America is a lucrative market for lingerie. The frequent product launches and innovations in style are projected to continue during the forecast period due to the high demand for different varieties of lingerie in the US and Canada markets.

Europe: In 2018, Europe held the largest market share of the global lingerie market. Continuous innovation in product ranges is the major factor driving market growth. Presently, manufacturers are focusing on product developments and using different fabrics and technologies in the manufacturing processes.

Asia-Pacific: The market in the region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is expected to be new revenue pocket for the lingerie market, due to the increasing working women population in developing countries.

Rest of the World: The growth of the women's apparel industry and increasing consumer awareness are expected to augment the growth of the market in the region during the review period.

The Lingerie market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Lingerie Market on the basis of Types are

Bra, Knickers and Panties, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Lingerie Market is Segmented into

Online Stores, Store Front

Regions Are covered By Lingerie Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Lingerie market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Lingerie market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

