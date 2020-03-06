Lightweight Car Market Emerging Trends, Demand and Industry Outlook 2020 – Mitsubishi Mirage, Toyota, Chevrolet, Mazda, Nissan

The Global Light-weight Car Market report offers detailed coverage of the Global Light-weight Car market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Light-weight Car market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global lightweight car market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period (2019 to 2024).

Company Coverage

Smart, Mitsubishi Mirage, Toyota, Chevrolet, Mazda, Nissan, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Segment by Type

Hardcore Sports Car

Subminiature Light Express

Segment by Application

Commercial

Entertainment

Market Regional Analysis:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The Light-weight Car market report is a most important research for who looks for complete information on the Light-weight Car market. The report covers all information on the global and regional markets including historic and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global vendor’s information. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Light-weight Car market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report

Scope of the Report

The global lightweight car market has been segmented by car type, material type, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Material from the Automotive Industry

As fuel costs and distance traveled is increasing, consumers want better miles per gallon (mpg) and often consider gas mileage as a key factor in purchasing a vehicle. The global vehicle production has been on a continuous rise till 2017 and the year 2018 saw a 1.1% decrease. With the enactment of stringent emissions regulations due to increased exhaust emissions, the automobile manufacturers are focusing on the manufacturing of lightweight vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions. A 10 kilogram weight reduction is estimated to save 1 gram of CO2 per kilometer. In the United States, the regulations mandate that by 2025, the average fuel economy standard must meet 54.5 miles per gallon. As per the US Department of Energy (DOE), reducing the weight of a vehicle by 10% yields a 6 to 8% rise in fuel economy

Thus, to facilitate this change, automobile manufacturers are shifting from steel or aluminum to composite materials that are essential to achieve cost efficiency of these highly automated production cycles, which reduces vehicle weight. In a typical automobile, the use of fibers is 50% by volume, while adding just 10% of the weight

As a result, the companies have started using materials, such as carbon fiber and titanium alloys to make vehicles lightweight and fuel-efficient, especially in luxury and Sport models. Automotive manufacturers, such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Chevrolet, and Lamborghini, are some of the OEMs who are continually increasing the usage of composites in their vehicles, as they aid in reducing the weight of the vehicles.

Europe – Expected to Witness Healthy Growth Rate

With the enactment of stringent emission norms and fuel economy standards in the European region, the automobile manufacturers in the region have started using carbon fiber composites in the manufacturing of their vehicles.

The companies are experimenting with new composites that can reduce the total weight of the vehicle to a great extent. The application of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) has been widely adopted for the production of automotive bodies, particularly in German cars, such as BMW and Audi

