Light Therapy Market Precise Outlook 2020- Beurer, Koninklijke Philips, Lumie, Verilux, Aura Medical, Compass Health Brands

Light Therapy Market size was valued at USD 811.8 million in 2018 and is expected to witness 4.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. Increasing patient preference towards non-invasive procedures across the globe will positively impact light therapy market growth. Various medical facilities now prefer non-invasive light therapies owing to its advantages including reduced pain and better patient care.

Top Companies in the Global Light Therapy Market: Beurer, Koninklijke Philips, Lumie, Verilux, Aura Medical, Compass Health Brands, Demyk Lightmod Products, Lucimed, Nature Bright, Northern Light Technology, Photomedex, Red Light Man, Sphere Gadget Technologies, Zepter International and Others

Market Segmentation by Types:

LED

Fluorescent Lamps

Polychromatic Polarisedor

Others

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Commercial

Domestic

Healthcare

Research Methodology:

Sleeping disorder segment was valued over USD 110 million in 2018 and is estimated to witness similar trend during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of sleep disorders such as depression, insomnia and jet lag will boost the segment growth. Growing demand for light therapy for patients suffering from circadian rhythm will upsurge its adoption in the foreseeable future.

Psoriasis segment held considerable revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness around 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Segment growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of psoriasis worldwide. Psoriasis patients that are highly susceptible to chronic, inflammatory arthritis resulting in joint deformations will thus augment business growth.

Market Dynamics

Dermatology clinics held more than 26% revenue share in 2018 and will exhibit momentous growth over the forecast timeline. Rising incidence of skin disorders coupled with increasing demand for non-invasive procedures will foster segment growth during the forthcoming years.

Homecare settings segment was valued around USD 495 million in 2018 due to increasing patient preference towards homecare. Benefits offered by homecare settings such as quality treatment at affordable prices and reduced risk of dermatological clinics acquired infections will fuel the business growth.

The report is intended for medical device companies, light therapy device manufacturers, suppliers, resellers, government organizations, hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, cosmetic surgical centers, and other market participants for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size and growth opportunities. The report will serve as a source for better analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.

Key Highlights of Global Light Therapy Market Analysis:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities market forecasts till 2026.

Key Light Therapy market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and other trends

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Moreover, this report has all the informative necessary details like the economic techniques, product provide and demand, applications, future forecast, and growth and development factors mentioned. The geographical and Light Therapy industrial dominance is predicted to assist the market carve out a reputation for itself on a world scale. This report points mainly top-down approach to focus key dimensions of the market CAGR, top players, cost organization, manufacturing ability, and commercial analysis.

