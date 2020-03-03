Light Olefins Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2025

In 2029, the Light Olefins market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Light Olefins market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Light Olefins market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Light Olefins market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Light Olefins market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Light Olefins market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Light Olefins market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shell

Petrochina

Reliance Industries

Sinopec

DowDupont

ExxonMobil

Gazprom

Saudi Aramco

BASF

Honeywell

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ethylene

Propylene

Segment by Application

Chemical Commodities

Refinery

