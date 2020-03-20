Light Duty Vehicles Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2027 | Daimler AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Isuzu Motors, IVECO S.p.A.

The New Report “Light Duty Vehicles Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Light duty vehicle is a truck or car with Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of less than 8,500 lbs. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technological advancement in alternative fuel vehicles, demand for truck rental services, long-range cars to gain share in the light-duty vehicles. The market players are focusing on the launch of light-duty vehicles based on new and innovative platforms. Some of the OEMs, such as Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan, and Daimler, are also working on building common platforms for light-duty vehicles and passenger vehicles as part of the efforts to save on development costs and reduce lead times.

The demand for light-duty vehicles is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the lower volume of air pollutants it tends to emit. Additionally, the stringent government regulations aimed at reducing vehicular emissions are expected to enhance the adoption of light-duty electric trucks. Governments in various countries have implemented strict rules aimed at arresting the rising levels of vehicular pollution. For instance, the Government of India has implemented the Bharat Stage Emission Standards (BSES), which aims at regulating the output of air pollutants from vehicles. The European Union has also established European emission standards that define the acceptable limits for exhaust emissions. Light duty vehicle tends to emit lower volumes of air pollutants and therefore, turning out to be the most preferred vehicle to transport goods and people.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Daimler AG, 2. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., 3. Ford Motor Company, 4. General Motors Company, 5. Isuzu Motors Ltd., 6. IVECO S.p.A., 7. Jaguar Land Rover, 8. Toyota Motor Corporation, 9. Volkswagen Group, 10. Volvo AB

Get sample copy of “Light Duty Vehicles Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00024547

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Light Duty Vehicles Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global LIGHT DUTY VEHICLES are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading LIGHT DUTY VEHICLES Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global light duty vehicle market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, fuel type, and transmission type. Based on vehicle type, the light duty vehicle market is segmented into: Passenger Cars, Van, Pickup-Trucks, and Light Commercial vehicle (LCV). On the basis of fuel type, the market is segmented into: Gasoline, Diesel, Electric, and Others. On the basis of transmission type, the market is segmented into: Manual and Automatic.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Light Duty Vehicles market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Light Duty Vehicles market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00024547

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Light Duty Vehicles Market Size

2.2 Light Duty Vehicles Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Light Duty Vehicles Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Light Duty Vehicles Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Light Duty Vehicles Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Light Duty Vehicles Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Light Duty Vehicles Sales by Product

4.2 Global Light Duty Vehicles Revenue by Product

4.3 Light Duty Vehicles Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Light Duty Vehicles Breakdown Data by End User

Buy this Report Now at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00024547

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.