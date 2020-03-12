LiDar Market: Technological Growth Map over Time

According to a recent research study “LiDar Market, By Type (Can 360 Probe, Cant 360 Probe), By Application (Commercial vehicle and Passenger Vehicle) By End User (Hospital, ASC, Cardiology Center) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026” published by Data Library Research, the LiDar Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete LiDar Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in LiDar Market: Quanergy, Velodyne LiDAR Inc., Continental AG, LeddarTech, Inc., TriLumina

Market Overview:

Presently most of the sales of LiDAR sensors in automotive industry is coming from testing of LiDARs by various auto car manufacturers. Research and development and testing of LiDARs would present the major chunk of sales; as most of the high end cars using LiDARs presently are imported in China. Further, in coming years, ADAS would present a major opportunity for the automotive LiDAR sensors. However, once automated driverless cars are permitted by the government this market is anticipated to witness high growth rate.

At present, the key issue to determine whether an installation or retrofit falls within the ambit of a refitting is whether it would change the registered structure, construction, or features of the vehicle. However, this is rather a broad description as well as open to interpretation as to what establishes “structure, feature or construction” of a vehicle. No detailed application guidance has been provided. As such, interpretation and enforcement will likely to continue to be the inconsistent and vary from various place to place.

Competitor overview:

In 2016, Velodyne announced the VLP-32A, which offers a 200-meter range in a 600-gram package. With a target cost of USD 500 (at automotive scale production). In August 2016, Ford and Chinese search giant Baidu jointly invested USD 150 million in Velodyne. The goal of these investments is to make a USD 100 automotive LiDAR sensor available within the next couple of years.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global LiDar Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of LiDar Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global LiDar players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LiDar with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of LiDar submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content: Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising demand for the 3D imaging technology

5.2.2 Increased adoption of LiDAR in government agencies

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 High Installation costs for LiDAR systems

5.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.3.3 Opportunity

5.3.3.1 Integrating of Solid State LiDAR to Self-Driving Cars

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Trimble Inc.

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Financial Performance

13.1.3 Product Offerings

13.1.4 Key Developments

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Strategy

13.2 Faro Technologies Inc.

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Financial Performance

13.2.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offerings

13.2.4 Key Developments

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Strategy

Continued…..

