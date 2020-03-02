LiDAR Drone Market Is Booming Worldwide | Phoenix LiDAR Systems, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Velodyne LiDAR

Comprehensive analysis of ‘LiDAR Drone market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as Phoenix LiDAR Systems, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., Teledyne Optech, UMS Skeldar, LiDARUSA, YellowScan, Geodetics, Inc., OnyxScan, Delair .

The report provides in-depth analysis of market segments that covers perfect Market definitions, latest trends, market size, and status, revenue by region, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans, sales revenue and consumption. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, bar charts & pie charts, and other pictographic representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Opportunity, Key Statistics Figures & Numbers and many more for business intelligence.

Global LiDAR Drone Market is valued approximately at USD 84.5 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. LiDAR implies Light Detection and Ranging Techniques, used in surveying and graphing geographical information. The LiDAR measures distance to a target with laser light and measuring the reflected light with a sensor, differences in laser return times and wavelengths, that is used to make digital 3D representation of the target. Drones that contains this light detection ranging technology is known as LiDAR Drones, that provides data of high accuracy and helps in efficient data acquisition. The rising demand for LiDAR Drones for corridor mapping and precision agriculture applications has driven the growth of global LiDAR Drone market.

Moreover, growing advancements in Drones and adoption of LiDAR Drone in various applications like Archeology, Construction, and various other sector will boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to Department of Science and Technology, the national mapping agency (NMA) of India announced the use of drones for Large Scale Mapping (LSM) for mapping of the Village Gaothan (Aabadi) areas in the State of Maharashtra covering more than 40,000 villages in 2019. Further, initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries to encourage use of LiDAR Drones for large-scale surveys and emergence of 4D LiDAR sensors is anticipated to create opportunities for the growth of global LiDAR Drone market during the forecast period. However, easy availability of low-cost and lightweight photogrammetry systems are barriers and thus inhibiting the growth of LiDAR Drone market.

The regional analysis of global LiDAR Drone Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to increased adoption of LiDAR drones in this region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

In the LiDAR Drone Market, Key Players:

Phoenix LiDAR Systems, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., Teledyne Optech, UMS Skeldar, LiDARUSA, YellowScan, Geodetics, Inc., OnyxScan, Delair .

The Global LiDAR Drone Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Component (LiDAR Lasers, Navigations and Positioning System and UAV Cameras), by Type (Rotary-Wing LiDAR Drones and Fixed-Wing LiDAR Drones), by Range (Short-Range LiDAR Drones, Medium-Range LiDAR Drones and Long-Range LiDAR Drones), by Technology (LiDAR Drones Based on 2D Technology, LiDAR Drones Based on 3D Technology and LiDAR Drones Based on 4D Technology), by Application (Corridor Mapping, Archaeology, Construction, Environment, Entertainment and Precision Agriculture)

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in LiDAR Drone industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Industrial Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The LiDAR Drone market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — LiDAR Drone report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the LiDAR Drone Market have also been included in the study.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global LiDAR Drone Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

