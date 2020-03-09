Licensed Merchandise Market Outlook 2017-2021 (Key Players and Size)

Global Licensed Merchandise Industry – A Global Market Overview (2017-2021) (Avail A 10% Off)

The latest report titled “Global Licensed Merchandise Market Research Report 2017-2021” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Licensed Merchandise Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players -Walt Disney, G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hasbro, Inc. and Kynetics LLC (Fanatics, Inc.).

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global Licensed Merchandise Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides an in-depth analysis of the global licensed merchandise market by value and by industry.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global licensed merchandise market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The licensed merchandise market is significantly fragmented because of the presence of several established licensors and merchandise manufacturers. Licensors compete aggressively in terms of service, value-added benefits, and pricing.

Regional Coverage

The US

Europe

India

China

Executive Summary

Licensed merchandise refers to, where the owner of the product, pattern, design, text, image, etc. (the licensor) is usually paid an advance and a royalty based on a percentage of income from sales. The company selling the merchandise (the licensee) is obliged to meet certain obligations including payments, quality control and enforcement of rights. The licensed merchandise market can be segmented on the basis of industry and on the basis of product.

The global licensed merchandise market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2010-2017 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously. The licensed merchandise market is expected to increase due to growth in youth population, increasing middle class population, increasing concert market, increasing jewellery market, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, growing threat of piracy.

