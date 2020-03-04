Leukemia Market Research, Development, Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2025

Global Leukemia Market Overview

Leukemia is one of the most deliberating cancer types which substantially contributes to the global disease burden and mortality rates. Leukemia is a type of blood cancer. It typically originates in the bone marrow and results in the abnormality in leucocytes. The major types of leukemias include – acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

Prevalence of leukemia is quite high globally. According to GLOBOCAN 2020, leukemia ranked the 11th most common cancer type affecting the population globally which an incidence of 0.35 million in 2012 and its incidence is expected to rise to 0.41 million by 2020. Increasing cancer prevalence, improving treatment rates, the rise in standards of healthcare infrastructure especially in merging nations, the emergence of combination therapeutic options for treatment of leukemia types and the scope of drug re-positioning formed the impetus for the market growth in recent years and will also propel the market in the forecast period. (2018-2025)

The global market for leukemia was worth $XX billion in 2017 and is forecasted to reach $XX billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX%.

Global Leukemia Market – Market Dynamics

The demand for leukemia therapeutics will expand at a notable rate in the foreseeable future primarily driven by the product approval of repositioned drugs, the concept of application for expanded indication approvals for the existing drugs and advent of novel therapeutics; high practice of off-label prescriptions, increase in prevalence population; high R&D investments and rise in healthcare standards especially on emerging countries. The market is anticipated to be restrained by high costs associated with drug development. adverse side-effects associated with chemotherapeutic options and inadequate access to healthcare in rural regions of emerging countries. However, favorable public initiatives and the emergence of innovative therapeutics are anticipated to create promising growth opportunities for the market players in the leukemia market across the globe.

Overall the key market drivers include –

Increase in Prevalence of Leukemia Sub-types

Robust Pipeline with Potential Late-Stage Molecules

Favorable Special Regulatory Designations for Drugs

High R&D Investments For Drug Discovery

Increase in Diagnosis and Treatment Seeking Population

Overall the key market restraints include –

Complex Disease Prognosis

Adverse Effects of Therapeutic Options

The dearth of Healthcare Professionals in Emerging Countries

Inadequate Reimbursement and Treatment Access

Market Trends and Opportunities

High focus on Combination Therapies and Drug-Repositioning

The emergence of Targeted Therapies

Global Leukemia Market – Segment Analysis (By Disease Type)

Based on disease type the global market for Leukemia are broadly segmented- namely acute lymphocytic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myeloid leukemia.

The market currently is dominated by chronic lymphocytic leukemia therapeutics. In the forecast period, the market the market for acute lymphocytic leukemia and chronic myeloid leukemia are anticipated to contribute a notable share of the overall leukemia therapeutics.

Global Leukemia Market – Geographical Analysis

The global market for leukemia therapeutics is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa. North America contributed the highest market followed by Europe in 2017. High disease awareness, favorable reimbursement, high healthcare access, advanced healthcare infrastructure, high disease prevalence and favorable government policies and initiatives are key factors for substantial market size in these regions.

In terms of growth rate, APAC is anticipated to post highest growth rate in forecast period owing to the development of the healthcare infrastructure in especially contributed by China and India. Rising investments for R&D activities are projected to encourage the growth of the leukemia therapeutics market in APAC region. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditures, rising prevalence of leukemia are also anticipated to fuel the market’s growth in the forecast period.

Global Leukemia Market

Global Leukemia Market – Competitive Analysis

The competitive landscape for Leukemia therapeutics is concentrated with a limited number of key vendors contributing to substantial market share. The remaining minor share is contributed by multiple international as well as local vendors manufacturing low-cost generic chemotherapeutic drugs.

The key vendors are continually focusing to strengthen its market competitiveness by the high focus of R&D, innovation of novel combination therapeutics. Companies are also increasingly focusing on patient assistance programs and drug repositioning to gain the competitive edge and improve market entrenchment.

Some of the major companies operating in the global leukemia market are – AbbVie, Novartis, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Genzyme, Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, Cephalon, Eisai and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, by-therapy analysis, by disease analysis, and company profiles. Global leukemia market is segmented based on the disease type as acute lymphocytic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myeloid leukemia. Based on therapy type market is categorized as – targeted/immune therapies and chemotherapeutics. Based on geography the market is segmented into – North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

The report profiles the following companies – AbbVie, Novartis, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Genzyme, Celgene, Glaxosmithkline, Cephalon, Eisai and Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ambit Biosciences, Genmab A/S and Talon Therapeutics/

Table of Contents

2. Executive Summary

3. Report Coverage

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Scope of Study

3.3 Research Methodology

3.4 Market Derivation

4. Disease Outlook

4.1 Disease Overview

4.2 Classification and Staging

4.3 Epidemiology

4.4 Diagnosis and Treatment Algorithms

5. Leukaemia Market – Industry Analysis

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Leukaemia Sub-types

5.1.2 Robust Pipeline with Potential Late-Stage Molecules

5.1.3 Favourable Special Regulatory Designations for Drugs

5.1.4 High R&D Investments for Drug Discovery

5.1.5 Increase in Diagnosis and Treatment Seeking Population

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complex Disease Prognosis

5.2.2 Adverse Effects of Therapeutic Options

5.2.3 Dearth of Healthcare Professionals in Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Inadequate Reimbursement and Treatment Access

5.3 Market Trends and Opportunities

5.3.1 High focus on Combination Therapies and Drug-Repositioning

5.3.2 Emergence of Targeted Therapies

5.4 Porter 5 Force Analysis

6. Leukaemia Market – Market Outlook

6.1 Current Key Developments and Product Approvals

6.2 Current Unmet Needs

6.3 Future Market Prospects

7. Leukaemia Market – Market Segment Analysis

7.1 Leukaemia Market – By Disease

7.1.1 Acute lymphocytic leukemia

7.1.2 Chronic lymphocytic leukemia,

7.1.3 Acute myeloid leukemia, and

7.1. 4 Chronic myeloid leukemia

7.2 Leukaemia Market – By Therapy Type

7.2.1 Targeted Therapies

7.2.3 Chemotherapies

8. Leukaemia Market – By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 The USA

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 The UK

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 GCC

8.4.2 South Africa

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.3 Rest of South America

9. Leukaemia Market – Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Overview

9.2 Merger and Acquisition Analysis

9.3 New Product Launches

10. Leukaemia Market – Key Vendor Profiles

10.1 AbbVie

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Key Strengths, Strategies and Opportunities

10.2 Novartis

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Key Strengths, Strategies and Opportunities

10.3 Pfizer

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Key Strengths, Strategies and Opportunities

10.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Key Strengths, Strategies and Opportunities

10.5 Genzyme

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Key Strengths, Strategies and Opportunities

10.6 Celgene

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Key Strengths, Strategies and Opportunities

10.7 GlaxoSmithKline

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Key Strengths, Strategies and Opportunities

10.8 Cephalon

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Key Strengths, Strategies and Opportunities

10.9 Eisai

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Key Strengths, Strategies and Opportunities

10.10 Teva

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Key Strengths, Strategies and Opportunities

10.11 Ambit Biosciences

10.11.1 Company Overview

10.11.2 Key Strengths, Strategies and Opportunities

10.12 Genmab

10.12.1 Company Overview

10.12.2 Key Strengths, Strategies and Opportunities

11. Appendix

11.1 Sources

11.2 List of Tables

11.3 Expert Panel Validation

11.4 Disclaimer

11.5 Contact Us

