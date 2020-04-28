LEO Satellite Market Analysis By Manufacturers – SpaceX, LeoSat Enterprises, Boeing

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is an orbit around Earth with an altitude between the Earth’s surface and 2,000 kilometers (1,200 mi), with an orbital period of between about 84 and 127 minutes.

A low Earth orbit (LEO) is an orbit around Earth with an altitude above Earth’s surface of 2,000 kilometers (1,200 mi), and an orbital period between about 84 and 127 minutes. Objects below approximately 160 kilometers (99 mi) will experience very rapid orbital decay and altitude loss.

Global LEO Satellite market size will reach 7640 million US$ by 2025, from 2130 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : OneWeb Satellites, SpaceX, LeoSat Enterprises, Boeing, Thales Alenia Space, SSL (Space Systems Loral), Lockheed Martin, Planet Labs, ISS-Reshetnev, Northrop Grumman, Kepler Communications.

Medium Earth orbit (MEO), sometimes called intermediate circular orbit (ICO), is the region of space around Earth above low Earth orbit (altitude of 2,000 km (1,243 mi) above sea level) and below geosynchronous orbit (altitude of 35,786 km (22,236 mi) above sea level).

The orbit is home to a number of artificial satellites – the most common uses include navigation, communication, and geodetic/space environment science. The most common altitude is approximately 20,200 kilometers (12,552 mi), which yields an orbital period of 12 hours, as used, for example, by the Global Positioning System (GPS). Other satellites in medium Earth orbit include Glonass (with an altitude of 19,100 kilometres (11,900 mi) and Galileo (with an altitude of 23,222 kilometres (14,429 mi) constellations. Communications satellites that cover the North and South Pole are also put in MEO.

The orbital periods of MEO satellites range from about 2 to nearly 24 hours. Telstar 1, an experimental satellite launched in 1962, orbited in MEO.

A high Earth orbit is a geocentric orbit with an altitude entirely above that of a geosynchronous orbit (35,786 kilometres (22,236 mi)). The orbital periods of such orbits are greater than 24 hours, therefore satellites in such orbits have an apparent retrograde motion – that is, even if they are in a prograde orbit (90° > inclination ≥ 0°), their orbital velocity is lower than Earth’s rotational speed, causing their ground track to move westward on Earth’s surface.

Name NSSDC id. Launch date Perigee Apogee Period Inclination Vela 1A 1963-039A 1963-10-17 101,925 km 116,528 km 6,519 min 37.8° IBEX 2008-051A 2008-10-19 61,941 km 290,906 km 12,963 min 16.9°

This report segments the global LEO Satellite Market on the basis of Types are :

<50 Kg

50-500 Kg

>500 Kg

On The basis Of application, the Global LEO Satellite Market is Segmented into :

Commercial

Military

Others

Regions covered By LEO Satellite Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the LEO Satellite Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in LEO Satellite industry.

