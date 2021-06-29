Lending Technology (LendTech) Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts size- 2025

Overview of the Global LendTech Market

According to Infoholic Research, the global LendTech market will grow at a rate of over 24% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The market for LendTech is predominantly driven by the increasing penetration of the Internet and the rapid adoption of technology by all levels of lending service providers. Increasing adoption of cloud services and automation in the lending process is resulting in reduced cost, rapid implementation, and ease of lending processes.

According to the LendTech market analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global LendTech market in 2018. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and increasing adoption of lending technology by the lending corporations to enhance customer’s buying experience, this region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of LendTech solutions for reforming the lending landscape and growing number of start-ups catering to most of the financial areas, including banking, insurance, lending and wealth management.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13175

LendTech Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the key vendors in the global LendTech market. Major vendors across different verticals are increasingly developing products and investing in this market, and as a result, the LendTech market is expected to grow at a good pace in the coming years. The key players in the LendTech market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the LendTech Market

Blend

Fiserv

Finastra

Lending Solutions

Nelito Systems Ltd.

Q2 Software

Tavantas

These companies are providing LendTech solutions across multiple functions. There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/13175/Single

LendTech Market Research By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud-based

On the basis of deployment mode, the global LendTech market is segmented into on-premises and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the low-cost availability as well as its user-friendly nature.

LendTech Market Research By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

On the basis of organization size, the global LendTech market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. SMEs are expected to grow at a significant rate due to the low-cost availability of lending technology, thereby resulting in increased scalability and rapid deployment.

LendTech Market Research By Type

Syndicated Lending

Commercial Lending

Consumer Lending

Mortgage Lending

Based on type, the market is segmented into syndicated lending, commercial lending, consumer lending, and mortgage lending. Among these, syndicated lending and commercial lending will have a significant contribution during the forecast period 2019–2025, predominately due to the non-stringent lending policies when compared to financial institutions and demand for quick sources of funding.

LendTech Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the lending technology (LendTech) market. LendTech enables lenders to adopt technologies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and blockchain, to enhance the lending process. The mortgage industry is expected to benefit significantly from lending technology, owing to the execution of transparent loan agreements for personalized loans.

The new lending technology empowered by cloud and automation is reforming loan origination, thereby enhancing efficiency to the process. However, the high cost of deployment, as well as the stringent lending regulations, will create a challenging environment for the LendTech market growth.

The deployment of cloud services will enable lenders to implement the loan origination software (LOS) without the requirement for extra on-premise investments in IT infrastructure and operational overhead, and also will be accessible to lenders irrespective of the location. Similarly, automation enables the rapid processing of loan applications efficiently and precisely by evaluating data collected from the loan application. It is expected that lenders will leverage these lending technologies and result in gaining a competitive advantage in the current fast-paced lending environment.

The growing adoption of new-age technologies, such as AI, will further boost the adoption of lending technology. This adoption is resulting in reduced cost of operations and ease in the lending process. There are several FinTechs in the market that are developing and using lending technology. Prosper, which is a peer-to-peer lending company, allows borrowers and lenders to collaborate and provides new-age lending technology benefits, including affordable rates, good terms, and evaluation, which are not dependent only on credit score.

Currently, many LendTech players are offering several solutions that are being used across lenders globally. The report discusses the market in terms of deployment, type, organization size, and regions. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges and drivers impacting the market growth

Request for Report Discount:https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13175