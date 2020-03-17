Legumes-sourced Dietary Fibers Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by 2019-2025

The global Legumes-sourced Dietary Fibers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Legumes-sourced Dietary Fibers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Legumes-sourced Dietary Fibers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Legumes-sourced Dietary Fibers market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Legumes-sourced Dietary Fibers market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Legumes-sourced Dietary Fibers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Legumes-sourced Dietary Fibers market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Legumes-sourced Dietary Fibers market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill (U.S.)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Roquette Freres S.A. (France)

Sudzucker AG (Germany)

J. RETTENMAIER & SoHNE GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Nexira SAS (France)

Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Soluble Dietary Fiber

Insoluble Dietary Fiber

Segment by Application

Functional food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal feed

Others



