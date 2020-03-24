LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

Legal technology, also known as Legal Tech, refers to the use of technology and software to provide legal services. Legal Tech companies are generally startups founded with the purpose of disrupting the traditionally conservative legal market. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence is the application of AI in Legal Tech area.

In 2018, the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3331351

The key players covered in this study

Blue J Legal

Casetext Inc.

Catalyst Repository Systems

eBREVIA

Everlaw

FiscalNote

Judicata

Justia

Knomos Knowledge Management Inc.

Lawgeex

Legal Robot Inc.

LEVERTON

LexMachina

Loom Analytics

Luminance Technologies Ltd.

Ravel Law

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lawyers

Clients

Market segment by Application, split into

Document Management System

Practice and Case Management

Contract Management

IP-Management

Legal Research

Legal Analytics

Cyber Security

Predictive Technology

Compliance

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3331351

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]