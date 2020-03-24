LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Legal technology, also known as Legal Tech, refers to the use of technology and software to provide legal services. Legal Tech companies are generally startups founded with the purpose of disrupting the traditionally conservative legal market. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence is the application of AI in Legal Tech area.
In 2018, the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Blue J Legal
Casetext Inc.
Catalyst Repository Systems
eBREVIA
Everlaw
FiscalNote
Judicata
Justia
Knomos Knowledge Management Inc.
Lawgeex
Legal Robot Inc.
LEVERTON
LexMachina
Loom Analytics
Luminance Technologies Ltd.
Ravel Law
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lawyers
Clients
Market segment by Application, split into
Document Management System
Practice and Case Management
Contract Management
IP-Management
Legal Research
Legal Analytics
Cyber Security
Predictive Technology
Compliance
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
