Legal AI Software Market by Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), By End-User (Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms, and Others) Legal AI Software Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

Global Legal AI Software market is estimated to reach $ 1,715.4 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 32.5% till 2025.



Competitive Landscape



Key Players in this showcase are:



IBM

Casetext

Cognitiv+

Everlaw

iManage LLC

Klarity Law

Legalsifter

LexisNexis

Luminance Technologies Ltd.

Neota Logic, Inc.

Omni Software Systems

Pensieve Inc.

Ross Intelligence

Thomson Reuters

Veritone



Global Legal AI Software Market Segmentation:



Global Legal AI Software market segmentation:



By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premises

By End-User

Corporate Legal Departments

Law Firms

Others



Global Legal AI Software market segmentation by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

