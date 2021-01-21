Legal AI Software Market 2020: Industry Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Global Legal AI Software Market Report 2020 – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 is a comprehensive and in-depth study on the current state available at Value Market Research

The new legal AI software Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the legal AI software and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the legal AI software market include Ross Intelligence, Thomson Reuters, Veritone, IManage, Luminance, LexisNexis, Neota Logic, Everlaw, Legalsifter, Pensieve, Cognitiv+ and Casetext. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Factors like accuracy, efficiencies, cost savings and speed is the major factor driving of legal AI software market. Growing number of litigations in the legal industry across the world along with rising demand for automation are also propelling the market growth. In addition to this, rising usage of advanced technologies by legal professionals and adoption of new tools is another factor that boost the demand. However, lack of awareness, concern about data privacy and high installation cost are likely to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of legal AI software.

Market Segmentation

The entire legal AI software market has been sub-categorized into component, technology, deployment, end-user and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Component

Solutions

Software Solutions

Platforms

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Technology

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By End User

Corporate Legal Departments

Law Firms

By Application

EDiscovery

Legal Research

Contract Management

Compliance

Case Prediction

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for legal AI software market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

