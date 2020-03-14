Business News

LED & OLED Lighting Products and Displays Market Analysis Report Analysis 2019-2026

By Market Players:

Key Segments Covered

LED & OLED Lighting Products

    By Product Type
        Solar
        Conventional
            Linear and Strips
            Lamps and Bulbs
        By End Use
            Residential
            Commercial

LED & OLED Display Market

    By Product Type
        Mobile display
            AMOLED
            OLED
            LCD
        Consumer TV display
            LCD
            Plasma
            LED
            OLED
            AMOLED
        Outdoor LED display
            LED Billboards
            Perimeter LED Boards
            LED Mobile Panels
            LED Traffic Lights
            LED Video Walls

    

Key Regions/Countries Covered

    GCC
        UAE
        KSA
        Qatar
        Oman
        Bahrain
        Kuwait
    Levant
        Turkey
        Israel
        Egypt
        Jordan
        Lebanon
        Syria
        Iraq
        Palestine
        Cyprus

Key Companies

    OSRAM Licht AG
    GE Lighting, LLC
    Cree, Inc.
    Sharp Corporation
    Eaton Corporation (Cooper Industries PLC)
    LG Display Co., Ltd.
    Daktronics Inc.
    Barco N.V
    Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
    Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation
    Zumtobel Group AG

