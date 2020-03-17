LED & OLED Lighting Products and Displays Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2027

Global LED & OLED Lighting Products and Displays Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global LED & OLED Lighting Products and Displays industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of LED & OLED Lighting Products and Displays as well as some small players.

Key Segments Covered

LED & OLED Lighting Products

By Product Type

Solar

Conventional

Linear and Strips

Lamps and Bulbs

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

LED & OLED Display Market

By Product Type

Mobile display

AMOLED

OLED

LCD

Consumer TV display

LCD

Plasma

LED

OLED

AMOLED

Outdoor LED display

LED Billboards

Perimeter LED Boards

LED Mobile Panels

LED Traffic Lights

LED Video Walls

Key Regions/Countries Covered

GCC

UAE

KSA

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

Kuwait

Levant

Turkey

Israel

Egypt

Jordan

Lebanon

Syria

Iraq

Palestine

Cyprus

Key Companies

OSRAM Licht AG

GE Lighting, LLC

Cree, Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Eaton Corporation (Cooper Industries PLC)

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Daktronics Inc.

Barco N.V

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation

Zumtobel Group AG

