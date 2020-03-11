Learn details of the Advances in Connected Living Room Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2027

The “Connected Living Room Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Competitive Dynamics

Geographically the global connected living room market has been broadly segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Rest of the World (RoW) and Europe. North America led the global connected living room market in 2015. Asia Pacific is the most attractive region in the global connected living room market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period 2016 to 2024. High penetration rate of consumer electronics and transformation of living rooms are driving the market in North America.

Some of the key strategy adopted by the key players in the global connected living room market includes focus in research and development, product development, acquiring other companies which are operating in the same line of business as the company.The key players operating in the global connected living room market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Suwon, South Korea), Seimens AG (Munich, Germany), Eaton Corporation (Dublin, Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (Rueil Malmaison, Franc), General Electric (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (Ferguson, U.S.), Rockwell Automation Inc. (Milwaukee, U.S.), Littelfuse Inc. (Chicago, U.S.), Toshiba Corp. (Tokyo, Japan) and Hitachi, Ltd.( Tokyo, Japan).

This report provides strategic analysis of the connected living room market and the growth forecast for the period 2016 to 2024. The report covers competitive analysis of various market segments based on by components and product type and an in depth cross sectional analysis of the connected living room market is provided across different geographic segments.

The Connected Living Room market has been segmented as follows:

Global Connected Living Room Market: By Components

Sensors

Thermostats

Cameras

Data Storage System

Communication Devices

Others

Global Connected Living Room Market: By Product Type

Consumers computing

TV systems

Set-top boxes

Gaming Consoles

Security Systems

Smart Plugs

Wireless Speakers

Others

Global Connected Living Room Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Italy France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Taiwan Rest of APAC

Rest of the World South America Middle East Africa



