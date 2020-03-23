Lead Acid Battery Market Exclusive Report Analysis 2019-2026

Analysis of the Global Lead Acid Battery Market

The presented global Lead Acid Battery market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Lead Acid Battery market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Lead Acid Battery market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Lead Acid Battery market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Lead Acid Battery market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Lead Acid Battery market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Lead Acid Battery market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Lead Acid Battery market into different market segments such as:

competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global lead acid battery market by segmenting it in terms of product type and application. In terms of product type, the lead acid battery market has been classified into flooded and sealed. The sealed product type segment has been sub-segmented into AGM and gel. In terms of application type, the lead acid battery market has been segregated into automotive, motorcycles, motive power, renewable power, UPS & telecom, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for lead acid battery in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of lead acid battery for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global lead acid battery market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in thousand units. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global lead acid battery market. Key players operating in the lead acid battery market include EnerSys, EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD., JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC, and GS Yuasa Corporation. Other players include First National Battery, NorthStar, Amar Raja Batteries Ltd, HOPPECKE, Exide Technologies, HBL Power Systems Limited, C&D Technologies, Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co., FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., and Trojan Battery Company.

Lead Acid Battery Market, by Product Type

Flooded

Sealed AGM Gel



Lead Acid Battery Market, by Application

Automotive

Motorcycles

Motive Power

Renewable Power

UPS & Telecom

Others (Wheelchairs, etc.)

Lead Acid Battery Market, By region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Takeaways

The market for sealed lead acid battery products is smaller as compared to the market for flooded lead acid battery products, due to the high demand from automotive and motorcycle application segments.

Lead acid batteries are majorly employed for starting, lighting, and ignition in automotive application. Flooded lead acid battery is more suitable due to its quick surge of energy for automotive application.

On a global scale, 80% of the lead acid batteries produced are recycled. Lead acid battery is the most recycled product.

The flooded segment is anticipated to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period.

AGM sealed lead acid batteries are less expensive than gel sealed lead acid batteries. Therefore, these are gaining popularity due to their high performance in varied temperatures.

Automotive and motorcycle application segments held more than 60% share of the market in 2017. This trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the lead acid battery market during the forecast period.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Lead Acid Battery market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Lead Acid Battery market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

